Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora sumbits resignation to Rahul Gandhi for 'humilating defeat' of party in Lok Sabha polls

Guwahati: Congress leader Ripun Bora submitted his resignation to Congress president Rahul Gandhi from the post of president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee after the "humiliating defeat" of the party in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

"I take the moral responsibility for the dismal performance of the Congress party in the result of Lok Sabha elections under my leadership in Assam. Whatever may be the reason for this humiliating defeat of my party in Assam, my conscience does not allow me to continue as president of Assam PCC," Bora said in his resignation letter.

"I shall always be a disciplined soldier of my party and I am ready to dedicate myself to work for the party in the days to come. In order to give a new look to the party and rejuvenate it I think a new successor should take immediately my place," he added.

Out of the total 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, Congress only managed to win three, while the BJP bagged nine of them and two went to others.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.