Assam bypoll result unexpected, BJP used 'money power' to win, says Ripun Bora
Expressing hope to win the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, Bora said, 'We are hopeful that in 2024, this will not be the picture of Assam'
New Delhi: After the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won all five seats in by-poll in Assam, Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Assam and former state president of the party Ripun Bora on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction and alleged that the BJP used "money power" and "communal politics" to attain victory.
"The result of Assam in five Assembly bypoll seats is totally unexpected and we very much dissatisfied with this results. But in others states, Congress has done well so we have learned many things from this by-election," Bora told ANI.
He further said that the party will introspect. "We will introspect and do the needful. There is ample scope and opportunities to revive our party in Assam," he said.
Despite making inflation a political issue in the election, Bora said that people prefer to vote for BJP and alleged that they use "money power", "hatred politics" and "communal politics" which led to their victory in the state.
"We have made inflation, spiralling prices of petrol-diesel and all other essential commodities a political issue in by-election and despite that people prefer to vote for BJP. BJP used so much money power, hatred politics, communal politics and false promises. This has to the victory of BJP," he said.
Expressing hope to win the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said, "We are hopeful that in 2024, this will not be the picture of Assam."
The BJP and its ally United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) swept the Assam bypolls as the former bagged Thowra, Bhabanipur and Mariani Assembly seats while the latter won Gossaigaon and Tumulpur Assembly seats.
The five Assembly seats in Assam went to bypolls on 30 October.
