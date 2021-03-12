Assam Assembly Elections 2021, Sushmita Dev profile: Congress leader faces uncertain future in party, politics
A lawyer by profession, Dev has a BA (Hons) in Political Science, Bachelor of Laws (LLB), Masters in Law(LLM) and Bar-At-Law (UK)
It's been a hard couple of years for All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev.
The woman described as the 'Indira Gandhi' of Barak Valley, by Priyanka Gandhi no less, was handed a surprise defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the high-profile Silchar constituency. That too by the BJP's Rajdeep Roy, a rookie candidate.
In 2020, Dev became just the third Congress leader, after Sanjay Jha (now suspended) and Abhishek Singhvi, to have turned positive for the coronavirus .
And on 6 March, Congress had to dismiss reports in a section of the press that she had resigned over differences with party leaders over seat-sharing with the AIUDF.
Party sources claimed that Dev barged out of a Congress meeting on the selection of candidates at a Guwahati hotel.
All eyes will be on whether Congress gives Dev a ticket for the Assembly polls and questions abound over Dev's future within the party.
Personal history
Dev was born on 25 September, 1972, in Silchar to Bithika Dev and Santosh Mohan Dev.
Her father was a veteran Bengali Congress leader.
Her mother previously represented Silchar as an MLA.
A lawyer by profession, Dev has a BA (Hons) in Political Science, Bachelor of Laws (LLB), Masters in Law(LLM) and Bar-At-Law (UK).
Her hobbies include reading and golf.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Assam Assembly election 2021, Barama profile: BOPF's Maneswar Brahma won seat in 2016
The Barama constituency will go to the polls in the third phase of the Assam Assembly election on 6 April
Assam Assembly election 2021, Nalbari profile: BJP's Asok Sarma won blowout victory in 2016
The Nalbari Assembly constituency will go to the polls in the second phase of the Assam Assembly election on 1 April
Sushmita Dev with party, says Assam Congress amid 'differences' over seat-sharing and ticket distribution
Earlier, Dev had reportedly barged out of a Congress meeting and her supporters had demonstrated against Congress leaders who favoured allotting more seats to AIUDF in the Barak Valley