Assam Assembly election 2021, Udharbond profile: BJP's Mihir Kanti Shome handily defeated Congress' Ajit Singh in 2016
Udharbond constituency is located in Assam's Cachar district.
It falls under the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,40,920 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Udharbond in the previous Assembly election was 79.59 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, the BJP's Mihir Kanti Shome, getting 54,204 votes, easily defeated Congress' Ajit Singh, who received 45,598 votes.
In the 2011 Assembly election, the Congress' Ajit Singh Mallik had won the seat receiving 56, 755 votes. Malik dwarfed the BJP's Surendra Prasad Sinha, who got a measly 12,320 votes in the election.
The Udharbond constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
