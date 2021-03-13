Assam Assembly election 2021, Udalguri profile: BPF's Rihon Daimari won constituency in 2016
The Udalgiri Assembly constituency falls under the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency and is part of the Udalguri district. The seat is reserved for members of the Scheduled Tribes community.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 81.88 percent. The total number of voters is 1,33,987, out of which men are 68,376 and women are 65,611.
In the 2011 election, the voter turnout was 73.81 percent.
Past election results and winners
The sitting MLA is Bodoland People's Front member Rihon Daimari, who had secured 45,037 votes or 40.94 percent of the vote share in the 2016 election. The runner up was Independent candidate Anjali Prabha Daimari, who won 20,663 votes or 18.79 percent of the vote share.
Daimari also won the seat in 2011, when he won 40,970 votes. He had won with a margin of 16,194 seats.
The Udalguri constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
