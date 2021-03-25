Assam Assembly election 2021, Tingkhong profile: BJP's Bimal Borah takes on Congress' Atuwa Munda in 2016 rematch

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 85.23 percent. Meanwhile, in the 2011 election, the voter turnout was 73.75 percent

The Tingkhong Assembly constituency was won by the BJP’s Bimal Borah in the 2016 election. Borah won 54.61 percent of the vote share, while his nearest competitor, Congress' Atuwa Munda secured 37.07 percent of the vote share.

The BJP has chosen the sitting MLA as its candidate from Tingkhong for the upcoming election. Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded Munda, who has won the seat thrice in 1996, 2001, and 2011.

The constituency falls under the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Dibrugarh district.

Voter turnout in previous elections

There are a total number of 1,22,628 registered voters in the Tingkhong constituency, of which 62,962 are men and 59,666 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 85.23 percent. Meanwhile, in the 2011 election, the voter turnout was 73.75 percent.

Past election results and winners

The sitting MLA, Borah, had won the seat in the 2016 polls by garnering 57,072 votes or 54.61 percent of the vote share. The runner-up, Atuwa Munda, had won 38,734 votes in comparison.

In the 2011 election, Munda had won the seat with 41,839 votes and a margin of victory of 15,524 votes. The runner-up in the 2011 polls was the Asom Gana Parishad's Anup Phukan. Phukan won 26,315 votes.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Polling dates:

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to poll.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.