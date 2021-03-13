Assam Assembly election 2021, Tezpur profile: Asom Gana Parishad's Brindan Goswami currently represents constituency

The constituency has a total number of 1,65,087 registered voters, which includes 83,546 mean and 81,541 women

The Tezpur Assembly constituency falls under the Tezpur Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Biswanath district.

The constituency has been held by the Congress and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) five times each since 1957.

Voter turnout in previous election

The constituency has a total number of 1,65,087 registered voters, which includes 83,546 mean and 81,541 women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 election was 82.05 percent, while in 2011 the polling percentage was 69.81 percent.

Past election results and winners

The seat is currently being held by Asom Gana Parishad leader Brindan Goswami, who won 71,170 votes or 52.56 percent of the vote share. The runner-up was the Congress' Hiranya Bhuyan, who on 36,507 votes or 26.96 percent of the vote share.

In 2011, the Tezpur constituency was won by Congress' Rajen Borthakur, who won 43,738 votes. At the time, AGP candidate Goswami was the runner-up with 22,156 votes.

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to polls.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.