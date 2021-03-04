Assam Assembly election 2021, Tamulpur profile: BOPF's Emmanuel Mosahary won seat in 2016

The Tamulpur Assembly constituency will go to polls in the third phase of the Assam Assembly election along with 39 other Assembly seats on 6 April

Tamulpur Assembly Election 2021: Tamulpur constituency is located in Assam's Baksa district.

It falls under the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,77,932 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Tamulpur in the previous Assembly election was 82.64 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, BOPF's Emmanuel Mosahary, with 63,031 votes, won a comprehensive victory over INC's Rabindra Biswas, who got just 43,084 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, BOPF's Emmanuel Mosahary, with 44,017 votes, handily defeated INC's Chandi Basumatary, who got 39,409 votes.