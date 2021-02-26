Politics

Assam Assembly election 2021, Sorbhog profile: BJP's Ranjeet Kumar Dass bested INC's Anurupa Hannan in 2016

Sorbhog constituency is located in Assam's Barpeta district. It falls under the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 196,558 registered voters

FP Research February 26, 2021 23:42:43 IST
Voters at a polling station. ANI

Sorbhog Assembly Constituency 2021: Sorbhog constituency is located in Assam's Barpeta district. It falls under the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency. The voters here will elect their representatives on 6 April 2021 in the third and final phase of state Assembly polls.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in  Sorbhog in the previous Assembly election was 86.16 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, the BJP's  Ranjeet Kumar Dass, with 56,412 votes, easily beat INC's Anurupa Hannan, who netted 36,298 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, the BJP's  Ranjeet Kumar Dass, with 40,716 votes,  defeated AIUDF's A. Salim, who netted 21,534 votes in a landslide.

The  Sorbhog constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).-Assam Assembly election 2021, Abhayapuri South profile: AIUDF's Anita Kumar Malo narrowly defeated INC's Chandan Kumar Sarkar in 2016

Updated Date: February 27, 2021 01:21:29 IST

