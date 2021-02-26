Assam Assembly election 2021, Sorbhog profile: BJP's Ranjeet Kumar Dass bested INC's Anurupa Hannan in 2016

Sorbhog constituency is located in Assam's Barpeta district. It falls under the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 196,558 registered voters

Sorbhog Assembly Constituency 2021: Sorbhog constituency is located in Assam's Barpeta district. It falls under the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency. The voters here will elect their representatives on 6 April 2021 in the third and final phase of state Assembly polls.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Sorbhog in the previous Assembly election was 86.16 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, the BJP's Ranjeet Kumar Dass, with 56,412 votes, easily beat INC's Anurupa Hannan, who netted 36,298 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, the BJP's Ranjeet Kumar Dass, with 40,716 votes, defeated AIUDF's A. Salim, who netted 21,534 votes in a landslide.

