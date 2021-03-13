Assam Assembly election 2021, Sootea profile: BJP's Padma Hazarika currently represents seat

The Sootea Assembly constituency is part of the Biswanath district and falls under the Tezpur Lok Sabha segmen

The Sootea Assembly constituency is part of the Biswanath district and falls under the Tezpur Lok Sabha segment.

The seat is currently held by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Voter turnout in previous elections

The Sootea constituency has a total number of 1,59,679 registered voters, of which 83,318 are men and 76,361 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 election was 82.50 percent, while in the 2011 polls it was 72.64 percent.

Past election results and winners

The seat was won by the BJP's Padma Hazarika in the 2016 election, who won 60,440 votes. The runner-up was Congress candidate Praneswar Basumatary with 58,622 votes.

Hazarika also won the seat in the 2011 election, but as a candidate of the Ason Gana Parishad (AGP). In 2011, Hazarika won 45,155 votes and garnered a margin of 12,793 votes over the runner-up, who was CPM candidate Khemraj Chetri.

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to polls.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.