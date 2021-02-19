Assam Assembly election 2021, Sonai profile: BJP's Aminul Haque Laskar had won seat in 2016

The voter turnout in Sonai in the previous Assembly election was 77.63 percent

Sonai constituency is located in Assam's Cachar district.

It falls under the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,59,040 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, the BJP's Aminul Haque Laskar easily thwarted the challenge from the Congress' Anamul Haque.

Laskar netted 44,236 votes compared to Haque's 36,683 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, Congress' Haque had routed the BJP's Audesh Kumar Singh. Haque got an eye-popping 63,611 votes compared to Singh, who netted just 21,583 votes.

The Sonai constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).