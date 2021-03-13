Assam Assembly election 2021, Sipajhar profile: BJP's Binanda Kumar Saikia won seat in 2016

The sitting MLA, Binanda Kumar Saikia, had joined the saffron party after being expelled from the Congress for 'anti-party activities'. In 2011, he had won the seat as a Congress candidate

The Assam Assembly constituency of Sipajhar, being held by the ruling BJP, is part of the Mangaldoi district and falls under the Lok Sabha constituency of the same name.

Voter turnout in the previous election

The Sipajhar Assembly constituency has a total number of 1,58,541 voters, of which 75,340 are women and 83,201 are men. There are no registered transgender voters according to the official Election Commission website.

The voter turnout in the 2016 election was 86.05 percent.

The state election commission had set up 202 polling booths in the constituency. The polling was held on 11 April 2016.

Past election result and winners

In 2016, Saikia won the seat with 65,487 votes. He garnered a vote share of almost 50 percent, at 47.89 percent. He won with a margin of 12,175 votes over the runner-up. The runner-up was Congress candidate Zoi Nath Sarmah who won 53,312 votes or 38.98 percent of the vote share.

In 2011, Saikia had won the seat as a Congress candidate. He had garnered 51,927 votes.

The Sipajhar constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).