Assam Assembly election 2021, Silchar profile: BJP's Dilip Kumar Paul had won landslide victory in 2016
The voter turnout in Silchar in the previous Assembly election was 74.97 percent
Silchar constituency is located in Assam's Cachar district.
It falls under the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,08,866 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Silchar in the previous Assembly election was 74.97 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, the BJP's Dilip Kumar Paul won the seat in a landslide. He had received 94,787 votes.
His closest rival, Congress' Bithika Devi, was able to net only 54,867 votes.
In the 2011 Assembly election, the Congress' Sushmita Dev had brushed aside a challenge from the BJP's Rajdeep Roy.
Dev got 60,978 votes compared to Roy's 45,127 votes.
The Silchar constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
