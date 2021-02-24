Assam Assembly election 2021, Sidli profile: BOPF's Chandan Brahma defeated Rwngwra Narzary in 2016

The voter turnout in Sidli in the 2016 Assembly election was 82.75 percent

Sidli constituency is located in Assam's Kokrajhar district. This is a seat reserved for a Scheduled Tribe.

It falls under the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 190,029 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, the BOPF's Chandan Brahma, with 66,037 votes, beat IND's Rwngwra Narzary, who netted 57,049 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, the BOPF's Chandan Brahma, with 68,127 votes, handily defeated IND's Maoti Brahma Hazowary, who netted 31,246 votes.

The Sidli constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).