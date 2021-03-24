Assam Assembly election 2021, Sarupathar profile: Congress' Roselina Tirkey won seat in 2016

The Assembly constituency of Sarupathar is part of the Golaghat district and falls under the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency

The Assembly constituency of Sarupathar is part of the Golaghat district and falls under the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency.

The seat has been held by the Congress seven times since the first polls were held in 1967. However, in December 2020, speculation was rife about whether sitting Congress MLA Roselina Tirkey would join the BJP, reports said. There is no update available on that front yet.

Voter turnout in the previous election

The Sarupathar constituency has a total number of 2,26,640 registered voters, of which 1,16,839 are men and 1,09,241 are women. The voter turnout in the 2016 election was 82.19 percent, while it was --- in the 2011 election.

There were 259 polling stations set up in 2016, and there were around 870 voters designated for each booth.

The polling took place on 4 April in 2016.

Past election results and winners

The Congress' candidate Roselina Tirkey won the 2016 Assembly election with 67,150 votes, with a vote share of 36.05 percent. The Asom Gana Parishad candidate Binod Gowalla was the runner up after he secured 64,223 votes or 34.4 percent of the votes.

The sitting MLA won the seat with a margin of 2,927 votes.

The Congress also won the seat in 2011, when its candidate, Aklius Tirkey won 74,428 votes.

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to polls.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.