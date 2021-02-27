Assam Assembly election 2021, Sarukhetri profile: Congress' Jakir Hussain Sikdar won constituency in 2016

The Sarukhetri Assembly constituency will go to polls on 6 April as part of the third and final phase of the Assam Assembly election

Sarukhetri constituency is located in Assam's Barpeta district.

It falls under the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,75,332 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Sarukhetri in the previous Assembly election was 88.68 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, Congress' Jakir Hussain Sikdar, with 69,941 votes, walloped AGP's Chittaranjan Barman, who got just 45,815 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, the AIUDF's Ali Hossain, with 51,537 votes, comfortably beat Congress' Tara Prasad Das, who netted 23,915 votes.

Election date and timing

Assam has a total of 126 Assembly seats, elections for which are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.