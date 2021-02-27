Assam Assembly election 2021, Sarukhetri profile: Congress' Jakir Hussain Sikdar won constituency in 2016
The Sarukhetri Assembly constituency will go to polls on 6 April as part of the third and final phase of the Assam Assembly election
Sarukhetri constituency is located in Assam's Barpeta district.
It falls under the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,75,332 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Sarukhetri in the previous Assembly election was 88.68 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, Congress' Jakir Hussain Sikdar, with 69,941 votes, walloped AGP's Chittaranjan Barman, who got just 45,815 votes.
In the 2011 Assembly election, the AIUDF's Ali Hossain, with 51,537 votes, comfortably beat Congress' Tara Prasad Das, who netted 23,915 votes.
Election date and timing
Assam has a total of 126 Assembly seats, elections for which are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.
The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.
The Sarukhetri Assembly constituency will go to polls in the third and final phase of the Assam Assembly election along with 39 other Assembly seats on 6 April.
The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Ahead of Assembly polls in five states, Narendra Modi addresses BJP strategy meet in Delhi
On Saturday, JP Nadda had chaired meetings of the party's national general secretaries and also general secretaries (organisation) of states.
AIUDF not communal, will take call on CM candidate after Assam polls, says state Congress chief
Ripun Bora expressed confidence that Congress and its five allies will win over 101 of the 126 Assembly seats in the polls likely in March-April
Assam Assembly election 2021, Dispur profile: BJP's Atul Bora romped to victory over INC's Akor Bora in 2016
Dispur constituency is located in Assam's Kamrup district. It falls under the Dispur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 3,57,638 registered voters