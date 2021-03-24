Assam Assembly election 2021, Samaguri profile: Congress won seat in 2016 with over 50% vote share

In the 2016 election, the voter turnout was 89.79 percent while in the 2011 polls, the voter turnout was 83.48 percent

The Congress won the Samaguri Assembly constituency in the 2016 election with over 50 percent of the vote share.

The constituency falls under the Kaliabor Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Nagaon district.

Only the Congress has won the Samaguri Assembly seat since the first election in 1951.

The three-phased elections for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on 27 March, 1 April and 6 April. Votes will be counted on 2 May.

Voter turnout in previous elections

There are a total number of 1,42,303 registered voters in the constituency. Of these, 73,960 are men and 62,439 are women.

Past election results and winners

Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain won the last election with 66,364 votes of 51.95 percent of the vote share. The runner-up was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Jitu Goswami, who won 51,849 votes or 40.59 percent of the vote share.

In 2011, the runner-up was the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader and former Assam chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, who had secured 41,472 votes.

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to polls.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.