Assam Assembly election 2021, Salmara South profile: Congress' Wazed Ali Choudhury overwhelmed AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal in 2016

In the 2016 Assembly election, the Salmara South constituency had a total of 157,528 registered voters

Salmara South constituency is located in Assam's Dhubri district.

It falls under the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,57,528 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Salmara South in the previous Assembly election was 93.38 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, Congress' Wazed Ali Choudhury, with 80,066 votes, overwhelmed the AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal, who got 63,343 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, the AIUDF's Abdur Rahman Ajmal, with 53,937 votes, easily beat Choudhury, who got 58,498 votes.

The Salmara South constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).