Assam Assembly election 2021, Sadiya profile: Three-term MLA Bolin Chetia seeks to retain seat on BJP ticket

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 77.18 percent. Meanwhile, in the 2011 election, the voter turnout was 72.38 percent

The Sadiya Assembly constituency was won by the BJP's Bolin Chetia in the 2016 election. Chetia garnered 38,845 votes or 32.14 percent of the vote share.

Sadiya will vote in the first phase of the Assembly election, due on 1 April. The BJP has named sitting MLA Chetia as its candidate for the 2021 polls, while the Congress has fielded Lakhin Chetia from the seat.

The constituency falls under the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Tinsukia district.

Voter turnout in previous elections

There are a total number of 1,56,619 registered voters in the Sadiya constituency, of which 80,835 are men and 75,784 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 77.18 percent. Meanwhile, in the 2011 election, the voter turnout was 72.38 percent.

Past election results and winners

The sitting MLA, Bolin Chetia, won the seat in the 2016 polls. The runner-up was the Congress' Birinchi Neog, who won 32279 votes or 26.71 percent of the vote share.

In the 2011 election, Chetia had contested the election as a Congress candidate and won with 46,318 votes. He had defeated the Asom Gana Parishad's Jagadish Bhuyan, who had secured 39,451 votes.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Polling dates:

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to poll.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.