Assam Assembly election 2021, Rupohihat profile: Congress' Nurul Huda currently represents constituency

The Congress' Huda won the seat with 47.50 percent of the vote share in 2016, while the runner-up was AIUDF's Nuru Amin Chowdhury who won 33.21 percent of the vote share

The Rupohihat Assembly constituency is currently held by Congress MLA Nurul Huda, who won 72,627 votes in the last election.

The constituency falls under the Kaliabor Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Nagaon district.

The constituency is traditionally a stronghold of the Congress, with the party having won the seat seven times since 1972.

The three-phased elections for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on 27 March, 1 April and 6 April. Votes will be counted on 2 May.

Voter turnout in previous elections

There are a total number of 1,67,685 registered voters in the constituency, of which 86,845 are men and 80,840 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 election was 91.19 percent, while in the 2011 election, the polling percentage was 83.71 percent.

Previous election results and winners

The Congress' Huda won the seat with 47.50 percent of the vote share in the 2016 election, while the runner-up was AIUDF's Nuru Amin Chowdhury who won 50,783 votes or 33.21 percent of the vote share.

The AIUDF had won the seat in 2011, when its candidate Mazibur Rahman won 44,441 votes. However, the margin of victory between Rahman and the runner-up, Congress' Salma Jesmin, was merely 233 votes.

Jesmin won 44,208 votes.

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to polls.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.