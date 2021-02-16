Assam Assembly election 2021, Ratabari profile: BJP's Kripanath Mallah won seat reserved under SC category in 2016
Ratabari Assembly constituency is located in Assam's Karimganj district. It falls under the Karimganj (SC) Lok Sabha constituency
Ratabari Assembly Election 2021: Ratabari Assembly constituency is located in Assam's Karimganj district. It falls under the Karimganj (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.
The Assembly seat is reserved for Scheduled Castes.
In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,48,269 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Ratabari in the previous Assembly election was 75.95 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, the BJP's Kripanath Mallah won the Assembly seat, netting 53,975 votes compared to runner-up Akhil Ranjan Talukdar of the Indian National Congress, who nabbed 29,449 votes.
In the 2011 Assembly election, Mallah, then with the Congress, had won the election receiving 33,043 votes. He had defeated BJP's Nikhil Suklabaidya who got 20,614 votes.
The Ratabari Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of the Assam Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
