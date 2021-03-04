Assam Assembly election 2021, Rangiya profile: BJP's Bhabesh Kalita easily won seat in 2016

The Rangiya Assembly constituency will go to polls in the third phase of the Assam Assembly election along with 39 other Assembly seats on 6 April

Rangiya Assembly Election 2021: Rangiya constituency is located in Assam's Baksa district.

It falls under the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,69,666 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Rangiya in the previous Assembly election was 84.45 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, BJP's Bhabesh Kalita, with 58,353 votes, won a comprehensive victory over then-incumbent MLA Ghanshyam Kalita, who got just 26,286 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, INC's Ghanashyam Kalita, with 34,119 votes, handily defeated AGP's Thaneswar Boro, who got 24,045 votes.