Assam Assembly election 2021, Rangapara profile: BJP's Pallab Lochan Das currently represents constituency

The Rangapara seat is one of the 126 seats in the Assam Assembly.

The Rangapara constituency falls under the Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency and is part of the Biswanath district.

Voter turnout in the previous election

There are a total number of 1,36,999 registered voters in the constituency. Of these, 66,892 are women and 70,107 are men.

The voter turnout in the 2016 election was 85.77 percent, while in 2011 it was 74.91 percent.

Past election results and winners

The Rangapara seat is currently being held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Pallab Lochan Das, who won 51,597 votes or 43.92 percent of the vote share. The runner-up was the Congress' Bhimananda Tanti, who won 28,606 votes or 24.35 of the vote share.

In 2011, the seat was won by Tanti, who won 40,364 votes. He won with a margin of 23,526 votes. The runner-up was the BJP's Niranjan Nath.

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to polls.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.