Assam Assembly election 2021, Raha profile: BJP's Dimbeswar Das currently represents constituency

The Raha Assembly constituency, currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is reserved for members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

The constituency is part of the Nagaon district.

Voter turnout in the previous elections

There are a total number of 1,89,298 registered voters in the Raha constituency, of which 98,522 are men and 90,776 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 election was 85.39 percent, while in the 2011 election the polling percentage was 75.55 percent.

Past election results and winners

The sitting MLA, BJP's Dimbeswar Das, won the 2016 election with 76,941 votes. His margin of victory over the runner-up, Congress' Sashi Kanta Das, was 33,074 votes. The Congress candidate won 43,867 votes.

In 2011, Pijush Hazarika, who contested the election on a Congress ticket at the time, won with 56,430 votes. The runner-up AIUDF candidate Guneswar Das, who won 38,447 votes.

The Raha constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).