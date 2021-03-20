Assam Assembly election 2021, Raha profile: BJP's Dimbeswar Das currently represents constituency
The sitting MLA, BJP's Dimbeswar Das, won the 2016 election with 76,941 votes. His margin of victory over the runner-up, Congress' Sashi Kanta Das, was 33,074 votes
The Raha Assembly constituency, currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is reserved for members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.
The constituency is part of the Nagaon district.
Voter turnout in the previous elections
There are a total number of 1,89,298 registered voters in the Raha constituency, of which 98,522 are men and 90,776 are women.
The voter turnout in the 2016 election was 85.39 percent, while in the 2011 election the polling percentage was 75.55 percent.
Past election results and winners
The sitting MLA, BJP's Dimbeswar Das, won the 2016 election with 76,941 votes. His margin of victory over the runner-up, Congress' Sashi Kanta Das, was 33,074 votes. The Congress candidate won 43,867 votes.
In 2011, Pijush Hazarika, who contested the election on a Congress ticket at the time, won with 56,430 votes. The runner-up AIUDF candidate Guneswar Das, who won 38,447 votes.
The Raha constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Assam Assembly election 2021, Marigaon profile: BJP's Rama Kanta Dewri currently represents constituency
In the 2016 election, Dewri won 57.09 percent of the vote share and gained a margin of victory of 29,623 percent over the runner-up Jonjonal Baruah
Assam Assembly election 2021: Congress can only provide 'corruption guarantee', says JP Nadda in poll rally
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had launched the party's 'five-guarantee campaign', which includes five lakh jobs and a law to nullify the controversial CAA, among others
Assam Assembly election 2021, Dhekiajuli profile: BJP's Ashok Singhal won seat with 49.57 vote share in 2016
The Dhekiajuli Assembly constituency is part of the Tezpur Lok Sabha segment and is in the Biswanath district of Assam