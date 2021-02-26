Assam Assembly election 2021, Patacharkuchi profile: AGP's Pabindra Deka won mammoth win over INC's Sailen Kalita
Patacharkuchi constituency is located in Assam's Barpeta district. It falls under the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 129,785 registered voters
Patacharkuchi Assembly Election 2021:
In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 129,785 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Patacharkuchi in the previous Assembly election was 80.59 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, the AGP's Pabindra Deka, with 64,558 votes, beat in a landslide INC's Sailen Kalita, who got just 12,582 votes.
In the 2011 Assembly election, the BJP's Manoranjan Das, with 30,829 votes, easily beat AGP's Pabindra Deka, who netted 26,248 votes.
The Patacharkuchi constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
