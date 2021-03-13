Assam Assembly election 2021, Panery profile: BJP fields BPF turncoat Biswajit Daimary

The 2016 election was won by Kamali Basumatari, who was a candidate of the Bodoland People's Front. Basumatari won 38,668 votes

The Panery constituency is one of the 126 seats in the Assam Assembly, and falls under the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha segment. It is part of the Kamrup district of Assam.

The BJP has fielded Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary from the Panery seat. Daimary defected from the saffron party's former ally, the Bodoland People's Front.

Voter turnout in previous elections

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 81.32 percent in the Panery constituency. In the 2011 polls, the polling percentage was 73.78 percent.

The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 1,32,355. Of this, men are 68,226 and women are 64,129.

Past election results and winners

The 2016 election was won by Kamali Basumatari, who was a candidate of the Bodoland People's Front. Basumatari won 38,668 votes.

The runner-up was Independent candidate Nanda Ram Baro, who won 22,866 votes.

The Election Commission announced the poll dates for the Assembly election in Assam on Friday (26 February).

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to polls.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.