Assam Assembly election 2021, Palasbari profile: BJP's Pranab Kalita won landslide victory over INC's Nabajyoti Talukdar in 2016

Palasbari Assembly Election 2021: Palasbari constituency is located in Assam's Kamrup district. It falls under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 138,097 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Palasbari in the previous Assembly election was 87.93 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, BJP's Pranab Kalita, with 75,210 votes, won a landslide victory over INC's Nabajyoti Talukdar, who got 26,438 votes.

In the 2016 Assembly election, Independent candidate Jatin Mali, with 36,718 votes, squeaked out a victory over IND's Pranab Kalita, who netted 36,038 votes.

The Palasbari constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

