Assam Assembly election 2021, Palasbari profile: BJP's Pranab Kalita won landslide victory over INC's Nabajyoti Talukdar in 2016
Palasbari constituency is located in Assam's Kamrup district. It falls under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 138,097 registered voters
Palasbari Assembly Election 2021: Palasbari constituency is located in Assam's Kamrup district. It falls under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 138,097 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Palasbari in the previous Assembly election was 87.93 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, BJP's Pranab Kalita, with 75,210 votes, won a landslide victory over INC's Nabajyoti Talukdar, who got 26,438 votes.
In the 2016 Assembly election, Independent candidate Jatin Mali, with 36,718 votes, squeaked out a victory over IND's Pranab Kalita, who netted 36,038 votes.
The Palasbari constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).-Assam Assembly election 2021, Abhayapuri South profile: AIUDF's Anita Kumar Malo narrowly defeated INC's Chandan Kumar Sarkar in 2016
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Assam Assembly election 2021, Dholai profile: BJP's Parimal Suklabaidya brushed off 2016 challenge from Congress' Girindra Mallik
Suklabaidya had netted 68,694 votes as compared to Mallik who had received 41,857 votes in the 2016 Assembly election
Assam Assembly election 2021, Bokajan profile: BJP's Numal Momin wrested seat from Congress in 2016
Bokajan constituency is located in Assam's Karbi Anglong district District and is reserved under the Scheduled Tribe category
Assam Assembly election: Election Commission team reviews poll preparedness in state
The team reviewed the follow-up action taken after the chief election commissioner's visit to the state from 18 to 20 January