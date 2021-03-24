Assam Assembly election 2021, Nazira profile: Incumbent MLA Debabrata Saikia seeks third term in Congress stronghold

Saikia, won the seat in the 2016 polls by garnering 53.77 percent of the vote share

The Nazira Assembly seat is held by Congress' Debabrata Saikia. Saikia won 52,869 votes in the 2016 Assembly election.

The constituency falls under the Jorhat Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Sivasagar district.

The Nazira constituency has been a stronghold of the Congress, which has won the seat in every election except in 1988, when the seat was won by the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and in 2006 election, when the seat was won by the CPI.

The Nazira constituency will go to the polls on 27 March as part of the first phase of the 2021 Assam Assembly election. Counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

Voter turnout in previous elections

There are a total number of 1,19,255 registered voters in the Nazira constituency, of which 61,933 are men and ­­57,322 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 82.49 percent. Meanwhile, in the 2011 election, the voter turnout was 73.43 percent.

Past election results and winners

The sitting MLA, Saikia, won the seat in the 2016 polls by garnering 53.77 percent of the vote share. The runner-up was the BJP’s Prohlad Gowala, who received 38,014 votes or 38.66 percent of the vote share.

Saikia had also won the constituency in the 2011 election. He received 52,510 votes against the CPI candidate Drupad Borgohain, who received 18,700 votes.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).