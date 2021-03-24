Assam Assembly election 2021, Nawgong profile: Brothers Santanu, Rupak Sarma to face off as Congress, BJP candidates
The Nawgong Assembly constituency was won by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2016 election.
The Congress and BJP have pitted brothers Santanu and Rupak Sarma against each other for this seat, Northeast Today reported. Rupak is the sitting MLA.
The constituency falls under the Nowgong Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Nagaon district in Assam.
The Congress and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) have held this seat the most times since the first election. The Congress has won nine terms, while the AGP has won four terms.
The three-phased elections for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on 27 March, 1 April and 6 April. Votes will be counted on 2 May.
Voter turnout in the previous election
There are a total number of 1,66,796 registered voters in the constituency, of which 84,252 are men and 82,544 are women.
In the 2016 Assembly election, the voter turnout was 84.33 percent. Meanwhile, the polling percentage was 71.84 percent in the 2011 election.
Past election results and winners
BJP MLA Rupak Sarma won the last election with 66,706 votes or 47.43 percent of the vote share. The runner-up in the 2016 election was the Congress' Durlav Chamua. Chamua won 53,442 votes or 38 percent of the vote share.
Sarma won with a margin of 13,264 votes.
Chamua had won the seat in the 2011 election with 47,977 votes, and the runner-up was the AGP's candidate Girindra Kumar Baruah. Baruah had won 39,957 votes.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
