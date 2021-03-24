Assam Assembly election 2021: Narendra Modi to address two rallies, day after BJP’s manifesto release

The BJP promised a 'corrected NRC' to secure and protect Assam should they come back to power, but stayed silent on the issue of CAA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning in Assam on Wednesday, a day after the party’s national president JP Nadda released the poll manifesto.

While the Prime Minister is expected to shed more light on the BJP's poll promises during his rallies on Wednesday, it will be interesting to see if he touches upon the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The PM will arrive in Assam after addressing a rally in West Bengal.

At 3 pm, Modi will address a public meeting in Assam's Bihpuria, followed by another one at 5.15 pm in Sipajhar.

On Tuesday, the BJP promised a “corrected NRC” to secure and protect Assam should they come back to power, but stayed silent on the issue of CAA. Among other schemes, the party promised several developmental measures and promised to solve the issue of floods in the state.

Nadda said the party was committed to protecting the genuine Indian citizens and detecting illegal infiltrators.

Reacting to the Assam manifesto, Modi took to Twitter and said the BJP was honoured to have had the opportunity to serve Assam, adding the state had made significant progress during this time. “Building on that, we want to scale newer heights of progress. Our manifesto showcases the vision for Assam's growth,” he said.

Modi's rallies in Assam come two days after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched an attack on him, alleging the PM was sad about the tweet of a 22-year-old woman, but not for the people of Assam ravaged by the flood. Priyanka was referring to PM Modi raising the “toolkit” issue during a rally in Assam's Chabua.

Priyanka said the Prime Minister remained silent while people suffered in perennial floods. She asked why he was silent about the anti-CAA movement in which five youths were killed. She also questioned why the PM didn't come to Assam when people were drowning, adding why he wasn't sad when all the big promises by BJP were not fulfilled. "Did you go to tea gardens and talk to workers about their problems?" she asked.

Assam will go to polls in three phases - on 27 March, 1 April and 6 April - and the counting of votes will be conducted on 2 May.