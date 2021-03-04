Assam Assembly election 2021, Nalbari profile: BJP's Asok Sarma won blowout victory in 2016

The Nalbari Assembly constituency will go to the polls in the second phase of the Assam Assembly election on 1 April

Nalbari Assembly Election 2021: Nalbari constituency is located in Assam's Nalbari district.

It falls under the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,81,219 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Nalbari in the previous Assembly election was 86.93 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, BJP's Asok Sarma, with 99,131 votes, won a comprehensive victory over Congress' Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan, who got just 46,087 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, Congress' Jayanta Malla Baruah, with 39,896 votes, handily defeated AGP's Alaka Sarma, who got 31,673 votes.