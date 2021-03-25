Assam Assembly election 2021, Naharkatia profile: Assam Jatiya Parishad chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi to contest from seat

The sitting MLA, AGP's Naren Sonowal, won the seat in the 2016 polls by garnering 46,051 votes or 46.75 percent of the vote share

The Naharkatia Assembly constituency was won by the Asom Gana Parishad in the 2016 election. The constituency falls under the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Dibrugarh district.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the chief of the newly-formed Assam Jatiya Parishad, will be contesting from the Naharkatia seat. Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded Tarang Gogoi, and the Congress has named five-term MLA Pranatee Phukan.

Voter turnout in previous elections

There are a total number of 1,17,877 registered voters in the Naharkatiua constituency, of which 60,656 are men and 57,221 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 83.57 percent. Meanwhile, in the 2011 election, the voter turnout was 72.64 percent.

Past election results and winners

The sitting MLA, Naren Sonowal, won the seat in the 2016 polls by garnering 46,051 votes or 46.75 percent of the vote share. The runner-up was the Congress' Pranatee Phukan, who won 42,520 votes or 43.17 percent of the vote share.

In the 2011 election, Phukan had won the seat with 35,373 votes against Sonowal, who had won 28,696 votes.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Polling dates

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to poll.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.