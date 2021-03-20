Assam Assembly election 2021, Marigaon profile: BJP's Rama Kanta Dewri currently represents constituency

In the 2016 election, Dewri won 57.09 percent of the vote share and gained a margin of victory of 29,623 percent over the runner-up Jonjonal Baruah

The Marigaon Assembly constituency is currently held by the BJP's Rama Kanta Dewri, who won 80,669 votes in the 2016 election.

The constituency falls under the Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency and is part of the Morigaon district.

Voter turnout in previous elections

There are a total number of 1,66,503 registered voters in the Marigaon constituency. Of these, 84,410 are men and 82,093 are women.

In the 2016 election, the voter turnout was 84.87 percent, whereas the polling percentage was 77.06 percent in the 2011 polls.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 election, Dewri won 57.09 percent of the vote share and gained a margin of victory of 29,623 percent over the runner-up Jonjonal Baruah. Baruah contested the election on a Congress ticket and garnered 51,046 votes of 36.13 percent of the vote share.

The 2011 election was won by Baruah, who won 55,811 votes. In 2011, the runner-up was the Asom Gana Parishad's Bireswar Medhi, who won 28,090 votes.

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to polls.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.