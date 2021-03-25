Assam Assembly election 2021, Margherita profile: BJP's incumbent MLA Bhaskar Sharma takes on Congress' Manoranjan Borgoahain

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 83.87 percent. Meanwhile, in the 2011 election, the voter turnout was 69.60 percent

The Margherita Assembly constituency falls under the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Tinsukia disrict.

It was won in 2016 won by the BJP's Bhaskar Sharma,who garnered 76,365 votes.

The BJP has named its sitting MLA as the candidate for the upcoming 2021 Assembly election.

Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded Manoranjan Borgoahain from the constituency.

Voter turnout in previous elections

There are a total number of 1,63,088 registered voters in the Margherita constituency, of which 84,238 are men and 78,850 are women.

Past election results and winners

The sitting MLA, Bhaskar Sharma, won the seat in the 2016 polls by securing 49.57 percent of the vote share. The runner-up was the Congress' Pradyut Bordoloi, who won 53,621 votes.

In the 2011 election, Bordoloi had won the Margherita seat with 57,615 votes. The runner-up in that election was BJP candidate Kamakhya Tasa, who had won 41,006 votes.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Polling dates:

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to poll.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.