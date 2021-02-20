Assam Assembly election 2021, Mankachar profile: INC's Motiur Rohman Mondal handily beat AIUDF's Md Aminul Islam in 2016
Mankachar constituency is located in Assam's Dhubri district. It falls under the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency
Mankachar Assembly Election 2021: Mankachar constituency is located in Assam's Dhubri district. It falls under the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 182,791 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Mankachar in the previous Assembly election was 93.89 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, the INC's Motiur Rohman Mondal, with 53,800 votes, handily beat AIUDF's Md Aminul Islam, who got 49,868 votes.
In the 2011 Assembly election, the IND's Zabed Islam, with 53,937 votes, easily beat INC's Nazibul Umar, who received 46,455 votes.
The Mankachar constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
