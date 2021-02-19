Assam Assembly election 2021, Mangaldoi profile: BJP, Congress emerge as main contenders for seat

The seat is held by BJP candidate Gurujyoti Das, who had secured 73,423 votes in the 2016 election. This was 41.31 percent of the vote share

Mangaldoi Assembly Election 2021: The Mangaldoi Assembly constituency was won by the BJP with a margin of over 22,000 votes in the 2016 election. The Assembly seat is reserved for members of the Scheduled Castes community.

It is part of the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha segment in the Mangaldoi district.

Voter turnout in the last election

The constituency has a total number of 2,00,301 registered voters. Of this, 97,029 are women voters and 1,03,272 are men. There are no registered transgender voters as per information on the official website.

The voter turnout in the 2016 election was 88.61 percent, while in the 2011 election, it was 77.25 percent.

Around 220 polling booths had been set up for the electoral process in the constituency, where polling was held on 11 April 2016.

Past election results and winners

The seat is held by BJP candidate Gurujyoti Das, who had secured 73,423 votes in the 2016 election. This was 41.31 percent of the vote share.

The runner-up was Basanta Das, who was fielded by the Congress. He won 51,378 votes or 28.91 percent of the vote share.

In 2011, Basanta Das had won the seat on a Congress ticket and had secured 65,440 votes.

The Mangaldoi constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).