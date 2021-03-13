Assam Assembly election 2021, Majbat profile: BPF's Charan Boro won constituency in 2016

In the 2016 election, the voter turnout was 84.53 percent, whereas it was 76.14 percent in the 2011 Assembly polls

The Majbat Assembly constituency is under the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency and is part of the Udalguri district. The total number of registered voters is 1,32,662 in the Majbat constituency.

Voter turnout in the previous election

Of the total number of voters, 63,688 are women and 68,974 are men. In the 2016 election, the voter turnout was 84.53 percent, whereas it was 76.14 percent in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Past election result and winners

The Bodoland People's Front candidate Charan Boro won the 2016 election with 48,351 votes or 43.16 percent of the vote share. On the other hand, AIUDF candidate Teharu Gour was the runner-up with 22,133 votes or 19.76 percent of the vote share.

In 2011 too, the Bodoland People's Front party held the seat. Its candidate Rakheswar Brahma had won the election with 25,268 votes and the runner-up was the Congress candidate Jitu Kissan.

Brahma's margin of victory was only 1,626.

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to polls.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.