Assam Assembly Election 2021, Lurinjyoti Gogoi profile: AJP chief started political career with AASU, has strong regional roots

In November 2020, Lurinjyoti Gogoi quit his post as the general secretary of the influential All Assam Students' Union. By mid-December, the face of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Assam had announced his intention to formally join the newly-floated Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) — formed by the AASU and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) in September — and was then quickly elected the party's first president.

Political career

Assam Jatiya Parishad, which has forged an alliance with the Raijor Dal, led by jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi, for the upcoming elections, has fielded Lurinjyoti from both Naharkatia and Duliajan.

In February, Lurinjyoti's convoy was attacked in Nalbari district allegedly by supporters of the BJP. Though no one was injured in the incident which took place in Kalag area, one car of the convoy was damaged, AJP spokesperson Ziaur Rahman had claimed.

Lurinjyoti, speaking in his maiden address as AJP chief in December, clarified his political path, "The aspirations of Assam and Assamese people aren’t safe with national parties. We have been duped and exploited for long. The only way to safeguard our interests is to have a platform which believes in strong regionalism.”

“I want to assure people of Assam that in 2021 we will get a regional government. It will be a government that represents the dreams of the people of Assam. No one can stop this journey,” he added.

Personal history

As per Sentinel Assam, Lurinjyoti was born in Morankari Gaon of Laipuli Gram Panchayat in Tinsukia district to Prabin Gogoi and Dulu Gogoi.

He attended Laipuli No. 1 Primary School in his village and finished his higher secondary studies at the Senairam HS School in Tinsukia.

He obtained a Bachelor's Degree from Tinsukia college, and it was here that his involvement with AASU began as per the report. He then went to Dibrugarh University, where he obtained a PhD research in mathematics.

He enjoys playing football and volleyball.

