Assam Assembly election 2021, Lumding profile: BJP MLA Sibu Misra won seat in 2016 polls

The voter turnout in the 2016 election was 85.87 percent. In the 2011 election, the polling percentage was 73.18 percent

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Lumding Assembly constituency in 2016, with 46.05 percent of the vote share. The party also won the seat in 2001 and 2006.

The constituency falls under the Nowgong Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Nagaon district.

Voter turnout in previous elections

There are a total number of 1,82,377 registered voters in the constituency. Of these, 96,083 are men and 86,291 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 election was 85.87 percent. In the 2011 election, the polling percentage was 73.18 percent.

Past election results and winners

BJP MLA Sibu Misra had won 72,072 votes or 46.05 percent of the vote share in the 2016 election. Meanwhile, the runner-up was the Congress' Netra Ranjan Mahanta who won 41,672 votes or 26.62 percent of the vote share.

The margin of Misra's victory was 30,400 votes.

In 2011, the seat was won by AIUDF's Swapan Kar, who won 39,443 votes against BJP candidate Sushil Dutta. Dutta had garnered 37,612 votes.

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to polls.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.