Assam Assembly election 2021, Laharighat profile: Congress fields Asif Mohd Nazar for constituency

In the 2016 election, the voter turnout was 87.04 percent. Meanwhile, in the 2011 polls the polling percentage was 78.44 percent

The Laharighat Assembly constituency was closely fought between the Congress and the AIUDF in the 2016 election. The Congress' Nazrul Islam won with 57,904 votes, while the AIUDF candidate Siddique Ahmed won 52,098 votes.

The constituency falls under the Nowgong Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Morigaon district.

Islam also served as a minister in the Assam government from 2002 to 2016. However, for the 2021 polls, the Congress has fielded Dr Asif Mohd Nazar as its candidate.

The three-phased elections for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on 27 March, 1 April and 6 April. Votes will be counted on 2 May.

Voter turnout in the previous elections

There are a total of 1,60,723 registered voters in the constituency, of which 84,672 are men and 76,051 are women.

Past election results and winners

The sitting MLA Nazrul Islam won 41.40 percent of the vote share in 2016. The runner-up, AIUDF's Siddique Ahmed won 37.25 percent of the votes.

Islam also won the 2011 election with 53,550 votes, against AIUDF's candidate Farook Rahman Khan, who won 40,927 votes.

The Laharighat constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to polls.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.