Assam Assembly election 2021, Kokrajhar West profile: BOPF's Rabiraz Narzary routed AIUDF's Dahit Chandra Brahma in 2016

Kokrajhar West constituency is located in Assam's Kokrajhar district. It falls under the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency

Kokrajhar West constituency is located in Assam's Kokrajhar district. This is a seat reserved for a Scheduled Tribe.

It falls under the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 159,579 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Kokrajhar West in the previous Assembly election was 88.32 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, the BOPF's Rabiraz Narzary, with 64,423 votes, easily beat AIUDF's Dahit Chandra Brahma, who netted 47,083 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, the BOPF's Pradip Kumar Brahma, with 68,838 votes, comprehensively defeated Independent candidate Urkhao Gwra Brahma, who netted 37,335 votes.

The Kokrajhar West constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).