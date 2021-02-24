Assam Assembly election 2021, Kokrajhar East profile: BOPF's Pramila Rani Brahma won ST constituency in 2016

The voter turnout in Kokrajhar East in the 2016 Assembly election was 88.55 percent

Kokrajhar East constituency is located in Assam's Kokrajhar district. This is a seat reserved for a Scheduled Tribe.

It falls under the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,65,446 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, the BOPF's Pramila Rani Brahma, with 74,496 votes, easily beat Independent candidate Pratibha Brahma, who received 36,405 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, the BOPF's Pramila Rani Brahma, with 74,670 votes, handily defeated Independent candidate Kishore Basumatary, who netted 28,766 votes.

The Kokrajhar East constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).