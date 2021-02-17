Assam Assembly election 2021, Katlichera profile: AIUDF's Suzam Uddin Laskar had registered overwhelming win in 2016
Katlichera constituency is located in Assam's Hailakandi district. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 158,667 registered voters
Katlichera constituency is located in Assam's Hailakandi district.
It falls under the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,58,667 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Katlichera in the previous Assembly election was 77.89 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, the AIUDF's Suzam Uddin Laskar easily won the Assembly seat, receiving 50,676 as compared to Congress' Gautam Roy, who received 35,59 votes.
In the 2011 Assembly election, Roy had handily beat the AIUDF's Jyotish Chandra Dey by a margin of 61,967 votes. Roy had received 65,435 votes as against Dey who had received 3,468 votes.
The Katlichera constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Assam Assembly election 2021, Karimganj South profile: AIUDF's Aziz Ahmed Khan won narrow battle in 2016
Karimganj South Assembly constituency is located in Assam's Karimganj district. The voter turnout in Patharkandi in the previous Assembly election was 79.94 percent
Assam Assembly election 2021, Badarpur profile: Congress' Jamal Uddin Ahmed won close encounter in 2016
Badarpur constituency is located in Assam's Karimganj district. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 139,063 registered voters
Assam Assembly election 2021, Karimganj North profile: Congress' Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha prevailed in close battle in 2016
Karimganj North Assembly constituency is located in Assam's Karimganj district. The voter turnout in Patharkandi in the previous Assembly election was 76.24 percent