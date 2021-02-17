Assam Assembly election 2021, Katlichera profile: AIUDF's Suzam Uddin Laskar had registered overwhelming win in 2016

Katlichera constituency is located in Assam's Hailakandi district. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 158,667 registered voters

It falls under the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,58,667 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Katlichera in the previous Assembly election was 77.89 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, the AIUDF's Suzam Uddin Laskar easily won the Assembly seat, receiving 50,676 as compared to Congress' Gautam Roy, who received 35,59 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, Roy had handily beat the AIUDF's Jyotish Chandra Dey by a margin of 61,967 votes. Roy had received 65,435 votes as against Dey who had received 3,468 votes.

The Katlichera constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).