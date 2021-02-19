Assam Assembly election 2021, Katigorah profile: BJP's Amar Chand won against AIUDF's Khalil Uddin Mazumder in 2016

The voter turnout in Katigorah in the previous Assembly election was 84.31 percent

Katigorah constituency is located in Assam's Cachar district.

It falls under the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,60,960 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, the BJP's Amar Chand Jain, with 59,764 votes, handily defeated AIUDF's Khalil Uddin Mazumder, who received 50,956 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, the AIUDF's Ataur Rahman Mazarbhuiy had defeated Congress' Anwarul Haque. While Mazarbhuiy had netted 33,226 votes, Haque had received 27,084 votes.

The Katigorah constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).