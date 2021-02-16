Assam Assembly election 2021, Karimganj South profile: AIUDF's Aziz Ahmed Khan won narrow battle in 2016
Karimganj South Assembly constituency is located in Assam's Karimganj district. The voter turnout in Patharkandi in the previous Assembly election was 79.94 percent
It falls under the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,60,670 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Karimganj South in the previous Assembly election was 79.94 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, the AIUDF's Aziz Ahmed Khan won the Assembly seat in a narrow battle receiving 58,060 votes compared to the Congress' Siddique Ahmed, who got 53,644 votes.
In the 2011 Assembly election, the INC's Siddique Ahmed, with 45,395 votes, swatted aside a challenge from the IATC's Ekbal Hussain, who got a mere 22,282 votes.
The Karimganj South Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of the Assam Legislative Assembly.
