Assam Assembly election 2021, Karimganj North profile: Congress' Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha prevailed in close battle in 2016
Karimganj North Assembly constituency is located in Assam's Karimganj district. The voter turnout in Patharkandi in the previous Assembly election was 76.24 percent
Karimganj North Assembly Election: Located in Assam's Karimganj district, a tight contest is likely to emerge in the Karmiganj North Assembly that Congress won by a thin margin in the 2016 Assembly election.
The Assembly constituency falls under the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 171,548 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Patharkandi in the previous Assembly election was 76.24 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, the Congress' Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha won the Assembly seat, obtaining 45,289 votes inching out to his nearest rival Mission Ranjan Das of the BJP, who nabbed 44,821 votes.
In the 2011 Assembly election, Purkayastha had trounced Mission Ranjan Das of the BJP, receiving 45,027 votes compared to just 27,257 votes.
The Karimganj North Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Killiyoor profile: Congress candidate S Rajeshkumar won 2016 polls
Killiyoor is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu
Amit Shah meets Koch Rajbongshi leader ahead of Assam, West Bengal polls: Here's why it's important
Their political importance can be gauged from the fact that not only did Amit Shah made a stop at the residence of the community's leader, but Assam's Budget presentation was deferred because the state's finance minister was to accompany Shah
AIUDF not communal, will take call on CM candidate after Assam polls, says state Congress chief
Ripun Bora expressed confidence that Congress and its five allies will win over 101 of the 126 Assembly seats in the polls likely in March-April