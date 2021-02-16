Assam Assembly election 2021, Karimganj North profile: Congress' Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha prevailed in close battle in 2016

Karimganj North Assembly constituency is located in Assam's Karimganj district. The voter turnout in Patharkandi in the previous Assembly election was 76.24 percent

Karimganj North Assembly Election: Located in Assam's Karimganj district, a tight contest is likely to emerge in the Karmiganj North Assembly that Congress won by a thin margin in the 2016 Assembly election.

The Assembly constituency falls under the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 171,548 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, the Congress' Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha won the Assembly seat, obtaining 45,289 votes inching out to his nearest rival Mission Ranjan Das of the BJP, who nabbed 44,821 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, Purkayastha had trounced Mission Ranjan Das of the BJP, receiving 45,027 votes compared to just 27,257 votes.

The Karimganj North Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).