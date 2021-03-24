Assam Assembly election 2021, Kaliabor profile: AGP won 2016 election with over 60% vote share

AGP MLA Keshab Mahanta had won 64,759 votes in the 2016 election, which amounts to 62.03 percent of the vote share

The Kaliabor Assembly is currently held by Ason Gana Parishad (AGP) MLA Keshab Mahanta, who won the 2016 election with over 60 percent of the vote share.

The constituency falls under the Kaliabor Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Nagaon district.

The three-phased elections for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on 27 March, 1 April and 6 April. Votes will be counted on 2 May.

Voter turnout in previous elections

The Kaliabor constituency has a total number of 1,21,467 registered voters, of which 62,554 are men and 58,913 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 election was 85.97 percent, while in the 2011 election the polling percentage was 79.65 percent.

Past election results and winners

AGP MLA Keshab Mahanta had won 64,759 votes in the 2016 election, which amounts to 62.03 percent of the vote share. In comparison, the runner-up, Congress candidate Bindu Ganju, won 26,769 votes or 25.64 percent of the vote share.

The margin of Mahanta's victory in 2016 was 37,990 votes, which was 36.39 percent of the vote share.

Mahanta was also elected in the seat in 2011, when he won 44,886 votes and defeated the Congress' Tapan Kumar Borah. Borah had won 35,857 votes.

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to polls.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.