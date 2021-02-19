Assam Assembly election 2021, Kalaigaon profile: Bodoland People's Front's likely to field sitting MLA again

Kalaigaon Assembly election 2021: The Kalaigaon Assembly constituency under the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha segment is part of a district by the same name

Kalaigaon Assembly election 2021: The Kalaigaon Assembly constituency under the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha segment is part of a district by the same name. Former Asam Sahitya Sabha president Paramananda Rajbongshi, who joined the Asom Gana Parishad in November 2020, is likely to be fielded from this seat, The Shillong Times reported.

The Asom Gana Parishad is currently a part of the coalition government in the state with the BJP. The seat is currently being held by the Bodoland People's Front.

Voter turnout in the previous election

The constituency has a total number of 1,54,839 registered voters. In the 2016 Assembly election, the voter turnout was 85.97 percent.

Of the total number of voters, 74,832 are women and 80,007 are men.

There were 168 polling stations set up for the last election, which was held on 11 April 2016.

Past election result and winners

Bodoland People's Front candidate Maheswar Baro had won the seat in 2016 with 47,206 votes or 35.54 percent of the vote share. The All India United Democratic Front's candidate Nathu Ram Boro was the runner up with 29,585.

Baro had won the election with a margin of 17,621 votes.

In 2011, Baro was defeated by AGP candidate Mukunda Ram Choudhury. Choudhury had won 42,550 votes and gained a margin of only 2,808 votes.

The Kalaigaon constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).