Assam Assembly election 2021, Jonai profile: Independent MLA Bhubon Pegu eyes second term under BJP banner

The Jonai constituency will go to the polls on 27 March as part of the first phase of the 2021 Assam Assembly election

The Jonai Assembly constituency was won by Independent candidate Bhubon Pegu in the 2016 election. Pegu had won the seat receiving 88,441 votes or 42.89 percent in the 2016 polls. The incumbent MLA is back in the fray but as a BJP candidate for the 2021 Assembly polls.

Pegu had joined the saffron party in February 2021. Meanwhile, Congress has fielded Hema Hari Prasanna Pegu from the constituency.

The Jonai Assembly seat falls under the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Dhemaji district.

The three-phased elections for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on 27 March, 1 April and 6 April. Votes will be counted on 2 May.

The Jonai constituency will go to the polls on 27 March as part of the first phase of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

Voter turnout in previous elections

There are a total number of 2,51,932 registered voters in the Jonai constituency, of which 1,30,277 are men and 1,21,655 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 82.13 percent. Meanwhile, in the 2011 election, the voter turnout was 79.10 percent.

Past election results and winners

The sitting MLA, Bhubon Pegu won the seat in the 2016 polls by garnering 88,441 votes or 42.89 percent of the vote share. The runner-up was the BJP's Aswini Pait, who won 39,148 votes or 18.98 percent of the vote share.

In the 2011 election, the Congress' Pradan Baruah had won the seat with 97,326 votes. On the other hand, Bhubon Pegu was the runner-up in the 2011 polls. Pegu had won 77,816 votes.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).