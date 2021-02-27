Assam Assembly election 2021, Jania profile: Congress' Abdul Khaleque wiped out AIUDF's Rafiqul Islam in 2016
The Jania constituency will go to polls on 6 April as part of the third and final phase of the Assam Assembly election
Jania constituency is located in Assam's Barpeta district.
It falls under the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 173,385 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Jania in the previous Assembly election was 88.72 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, the INC's Abdul Khaleque, with 86,930 votes, wiped out AIUDF's Rafiqul Islam, who got just 57,194 votes.
In the 2011 Assembly election, the AIUDF's Rafiqul Islam, with 59,978 votes, comfortably beat INC's Abdul Khaleque, who netted 42,464 votes.
Election date and timing
Assam has a total of 126 Assembly seats, elections for which are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.
The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.
The Jania constituency will go to polls in the third and final phase of the Assam Assembly election along with 39 other Assembly seats on 6 April.
The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.
